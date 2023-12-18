Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,012,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $44,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.58. 1,763,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,342,215. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

