Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.65. 4,940,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,356,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.