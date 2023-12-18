Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.12. 1,534,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,931,755. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

