Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 371,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

VWO stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.04. 2,242,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,933,639. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

