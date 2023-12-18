Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lowered by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

