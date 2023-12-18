Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 166,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 95,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $309.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $309.27.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

