Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Boosted by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,906. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average is $105.71. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.