Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $23,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BIV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.04. 563,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

