Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 370,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 284,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,570,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

