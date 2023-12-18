Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 5.0% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Navalign LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $77.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $78.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

