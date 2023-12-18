Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $65.35 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.08.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.