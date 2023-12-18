Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 8.8% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $20,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869,272 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,986.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,040,000 after buying an additional 423,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,675,000 after buying an additional 221,708 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,306,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,230,000 after buying an additional 171,296 shares during the period.

VV stock opened at $216.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.34. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.80 and a fifty-two week high of $217.66.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

