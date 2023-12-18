Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 0.8% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGLT. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
VGLT traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $61.11. The company had a trading volume of 444,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,433. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.73. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $67.25.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
