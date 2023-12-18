Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,883. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.68.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

