Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.68.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

