Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, Gpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 80,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.12. 2,661,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,338. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.68.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

