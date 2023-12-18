Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,883. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.68. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.