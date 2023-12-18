Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 939,611 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 530,496 shares.The stock last traded at $72.26 and had previously closed at $71.99.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
