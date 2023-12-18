Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 939,611 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 530,496 shares.The stock last traded at $72.26 and had previously closed at $71.99.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VONV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,917,000 after buying an additional 6,691,163 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,162,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12,614.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,568,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,785,000 after buying an additional 1,556,066 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at $74,562,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,485,000 after purchasing an additional 861,146 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.