Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $76.81 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

