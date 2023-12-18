Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after buying an additional 1,250,089 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,737,000.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.14. 321,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,912,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2164 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

