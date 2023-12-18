Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Lowered by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 54.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,089 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $90,737,000.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $77.12. 1,182,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,915,595. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

