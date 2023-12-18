Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Marotta Asset Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $29,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP remained flat at $48.06 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,865. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $48.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

