Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 4.2% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

