Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Decreased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 69,474 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 758,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
