Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Increased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $21,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.94. 200,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,562. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.97 and its 200 day moving average is $163.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

