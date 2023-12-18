Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Increased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.49. The stock had a trading volume of 132,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,241. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

