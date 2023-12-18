Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $434.64 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $435.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.02. The company has a market capitalization of $347.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

