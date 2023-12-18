Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Stake Trimmed by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,538,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $269.96. 21,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,703. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $206.24 and a 1 year high of $270.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.95. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

