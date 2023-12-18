Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Gpwm LLC’s Largest Position

Gpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.8% of Gpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gpwm LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $14,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.84. 430,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,983,164. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

