Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,452,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 7.8% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC owned 1.35% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $358,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.90 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

