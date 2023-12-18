Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Walker Financial Services Inc.

Walker Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 4.0% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 91,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 977,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,137. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.