Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.7% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 193,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTI traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $236.11. 538,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,021. The company has a market cap of $332.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $236.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.