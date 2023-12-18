Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by Tlwm

Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $235.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.29 and a 200 day moving average of $219.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $236.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

