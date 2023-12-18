Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Sold by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor makes up approximately 1.6% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Down 0.8 %

VFVA opened at $111.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $600.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.29.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Announces Dividend

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

