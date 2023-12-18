Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 16.1% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $53,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $148.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $149.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.27.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

