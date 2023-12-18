Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $148.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $149.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.27.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

