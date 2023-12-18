Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Trimmed by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 7.6% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $148.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $149.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.27.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

