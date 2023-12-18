Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.46 and last traded at $20.49. 128,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 338,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on VREX shares. StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $828.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Varex Imaging’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $121,751.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

