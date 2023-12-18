Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Up to $16.00

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $16.62. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 77,362 shares changing hands.

VERA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 470.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,159,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 16.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

