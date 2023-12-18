Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading Down 4.7%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.09. Approximately 109,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 348,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. Analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vericel by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,467,000 after buying an additional 692,260 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vericel by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 534,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 59.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 318,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 271,727 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

