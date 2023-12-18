Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.37 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $157.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 67,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

