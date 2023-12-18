Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 624,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,494,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Vimeo Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $685.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Vimeo had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vimeo

About Vimeo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,388,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,492,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vimeo by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,565 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 100.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,082,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,458,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

