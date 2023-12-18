Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 131,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 52,450 shares.The stock last traded at $10.47 and had previously closed at $10.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VINP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 93.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

