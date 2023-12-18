VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) Trading Up 10.7%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 181,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 118,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

VIQ Solutions Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.26, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.34.

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.08). VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 103.26% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of C$13.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.80 million. On average, analysts predict that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.3216216 earnings per share for the current year.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

