Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 472,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 172,294 shares.The stock last traded at $20.43 and had previously closed at $20.43.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28.

Get Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,245,000.

About Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.