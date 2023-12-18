Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $219.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.54. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $248.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.68 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

