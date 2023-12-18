Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $305.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $295.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on V. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.67.

Shares of V opened at $258.03 on Thursday. Visa has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $263.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 749.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,605,000 after buying an additional 63,697 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $1,631,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 160.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 124.7% during the third quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

