Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Up to $8.17

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.59. Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 2,515,296 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4815 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

