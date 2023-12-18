Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $65,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 10.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,696 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 14.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth approximately $864,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RRX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $146.46 on Monday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $166.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -813.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -777.78%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

