Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 13,578 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 519,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.98% of Tetra Tech worth $78,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $165.53 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.19 and a 12 month high of $173.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.17 and its 200 day moving average is $160.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

